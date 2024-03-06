Kid Cudi Leaves Fans Confused After Reverting Back To This Bad Habit To Cut Back On Weed

Cudi said that he was on his "death bed" after his addiction in the late 2000s.

Kid Cudi has been extremely vocal on social media over the past few months. Just yesterday, the Cleveland rapper and singer was tantalizing his Twitter followers with a possible sequel to one of his earlier works, Indicud. He said he was intrigued by the idea, so much so in fact, that he decided to revisit it for the first time in a while. Furthermore, he has just announced his worldwide tour for his two recent projects INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA). He is not going alone though, as Pusha T and EARTHGANG will be joining him for this expedition. While fans have a lot to be amped for, Kid Cudi also has some fans worried after revealing he is back to smoking cigarettes.

Hours ago, Scott Mescudi posted a short video of him greeting fans at the Yves Saint Laurent’s Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in Paris. However, that is not what was drawing people's attention. In the caption, Cudi revealed that he has been trying to ease up on the weed. But, he is not going about it in the most conventional way. "P.S... just started smokin again a couple months ago. I dont plan on keepin this up for too much longer. I just smoke cigarettes cuz it helps me cut back on tree 😉 dont worry!! In the video, you can see Kid Cudi with a cigarette in his mouth and fans are a little puzzled.

Fans Don't Really Agree With Cudi's Thinking

One person writes, "I ratha him smoke weed then the cigs, still love you 🥺🙏🏽" Another agrees, saying, "Nicotine instead of weed? Come on cud." Another reason why it is a head-scratching solution is because of how bad his addiction to cigarettes was over a decade ago. According to HipHopDX, he quit them in 2009 after suffering from bronchitis. It got so serious, that Cudi "was literally on [his] death bed. I was like, 'Hey, I’m gonna stop smoking Newports right now.’ It was a wake-up call, I’d been smoking cigarettes for seven years."

What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi going back to smoking cigarettes to cut back on smoking weed? Do you agree or disagree with his method? Could you see him getting addicted to them again even though he was on his "death bed?" We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

