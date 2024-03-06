SZA & Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" Remix Coming On Rap Diva's Next Album

Bryson Tiller already joined Milli to reimagine her hit single. Now, it's SZA's turn.

There's a lot of competition among female rappers these days. Instead of letting this hold them back, our favourite femcees are using it to get more creative than ever before, constantly finding new ways to set themselves apart from contemporaries. A great example of this is Flo Milli, who nearly always stays out of the way in terms of drama, but has never been known to miss when spitting over a beat. She particularly proved this during last year's celebrations for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and continues to make her presence felt while readying her sophomore studio album, Fine Ho, Stay.

Recent singles to come from the Alabama native include "Never Lose Me" (plus subsequent remixes with Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller) and "BGC." Music lovers think these titles might arrive on Milli's next album, along with tracks like "Hot Box," "Chocolate Rain," and "Fruit Loop." As her most popular release continues to make rounds on TikTok and Instagram, the 24-year-old has plans to capitalize on it even further, this time tapping a renowned female vocalist to join her on the gerreaux-produced beat.

SZA & Flo Milli Confirm Their First Collab is OTW

Since Milli first hinted at joining forces with SZA, we've been eagerly waiting for the next edition of "Never Lose Me" to hit streamers. However, the "Pussycat Doll" hitmaker shared via Twitter/X earlier this month that she won't be sharing this version as a single. "I'm not putting the remix out 'til I drop my album 'cuz [I know] how y'all get lol," she teased. "But it's in the box 😂🤌🏾," the TDE songstress chimed in, letting us know she's submitted her verse.

With her Fine Ho, Stay LP being confirmed over seven months ago now, hip-hop heads are growing curious to see who Flo Milli will reference both aesthetically and sonically throughout the project. In the meantime, we know she'll be joining Gunna on his Bittersweet Tour, which is set to kick off in early May. Check out the full list of dates at the link below and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

