SZA Surprise Drops Dreamy New Single "Saturn"

SZA has once again captivated her audience with the surprise release of her latest single, "Saturn." The track, is reportedly featured on the rumored album Lana or the potential SOS deluxe edition. It builds on the artist's reputation for delivering music that sparks immediate excitement. The song, which was first unveiled during a Grammys commercial earlier this year, showcases SZA's lush vocals and explores the theme of heartbreak. The opening verse sets a poignant tone, contemplating the possibility of another universe and the plea for a sign in the face of life's challenges. SZA's emotive delivery is hauntingly beautiful, drawing listeners into a world of introspection and yearning.

The chorus of "Saturn" takes a cosmic turn as SZA suggests that life might be better on the ringed planet. The desire to escape and break free from the patterns of heartache is notable in her lyrics. "Got to break this pattern of floatin' away" she sings, encouraging the listener to find something worth saving. The declaration that "It's all for the taking, I always say" suggests a sense of empowerment and agency in the midst of emotional turmoil.

Read More: 7 Artists Fans Are Begging To Perform A Super Bowl Halftime Show

Stream "Saturn" By SZA

"Saturn" is expected to be part of Lana or the deluxe version of SOS, SZA's critically acclaimed sophomore album. The original release garnered nine Grammy nominations, with SZA securing three wins, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Song. The album continued to dominate charts and critics' lists well into the following year, solidifying SZA's position as a powerhouse in the music industry. Apart from her solo endeavors, SZA has been making waves in collaborations, including a feature in Drake's self-directed video "Rich Baby Daddy" on Valentine's Day.

As "Saturn" orbits into the music scene, it serves as another testament to SZA's ability to capture emotions with her soulful voice and dreamy melodies. The thought-provoking lyrics ensure that her impact on the industry continues to soar. What do you think of the new song? Let us know on HNHH!

Quotable Lyrics:

If there's another universe

Please make some noise (Noise)

Give me a sign (Sign)

This can't be life

If there's a point to losing love

Read More: SZA's "Kill Bill" Among Bill Nye's Top Songs Of 2023