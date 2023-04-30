surprise
- MusicKeyshia Cole Surprises Student Performers During Their "Love" RenditionFor any young performer expressing their art for the world, there's no higher honor than a salute from one of your main inspirations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSZA Surprise Drops Dreamy New Single "Saturn"SZA dreams of life on another planet.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYung Joc Joins Fitness Training Class In Ohio For Surprise PerformanceNext time you feel like procrastinating and not hitting leg day, just think about the possibility of an Atlanta legend hyping you up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Surprises Fans With Generous Gift: WatchApparently, "the vision" of the young family put NBA YoungBoy in a good mood.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicVictoria Monét Surprises Usher With Custom Super Bowl Jacket At Las Vegas Residency ShowWhat a sweet surprise!By Tallie Spencer
- Music VideosDrake Drops A Surprise Music Video For "Polar Opposites"This is the fourth music video from "For All The Dogs." By Zachary Horvath
- Music50 Cent's Least Favorite "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" Song Will Surprise YouThe rapper had a lot to say about how this track differs from the rest of his 2003 classic, and the unique life it found in the years since.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearRihanna & ASAP Rocky Surprise Fans In Las Vegas While Looking More In Love Than EverRih's navy is begging her to "STAND UP" before she and Rocky find themselves expecting a third child together.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDoja Cat Teases "Surprise" Coming Monday, Announcement Garners "Blackface" AccusationsDoja is never far from controverrsy it seems. By Ben Mock
- MusicCam'ron Gets Surprised With A Brand New Bentley"This s**t ain’t stolen is it?"By Tallie Spencer
- StreetwearDrake Gives Fan Chanel Bag After She Reveals How Many Brazilian Waxes She Did To Buy Tour TicketsThe 6ix God's generosity truly knows no bounds.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPlayboi Carti And Ken Carson Surprise Fans At Destroy Lonely PerformancePlayboi Carti and Ken Carson recently joined Destroy Lonely onstage at Music Midtown Festival.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPras Reveals He Only Learned Of Fugees Reunion Last WeekWyclef Jean and Pras will join Lauryn Hill in celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill." By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlueface Gets Jaidyn Alexis A Mercedes G-Wagon As A SurpriseThe "Stewie" rapper thought that Blueface was playing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJohn Boyega Makes Surprise Appearance At Erykah Badu Show"It's John Boyega!" Erykah Badu shouted.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralSaweetie Recalls Usher's Surprise Serenade, He Reacts To "Domestic Terrorist" Label"Your girl wanna take a picture, though!" By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Joins Offset During Rolling Loud Miami PerformanceOffset brought out Cardi B in Miami on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDon Toliver Surprised By Travis Scott During LA ShowTravis Scott is the master of surprise it seems.By Ben Mock
- MusicDr. Dre Surprises 50 Cent For 48th BirthdayDr. Dre surprised 50 Cent in London on his birthday.By Cole Blake
- MusicSwae Lee Joins French Montana OnstageSwae Lee surprised French Montana at a recent performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOffset Surprises Audience At Young Nudy ShowThe rapper performed "Bad and Boujee."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChris Brown Praised By Pharrell During Something In The Water Guest PerformanceThe Neptunes legend gave the R&B star his flowers for his many talents.By Gabriel Bras Nevares