Yung Joc Joins Fitness Training Class In Ohio For Surprise Performance

These days, Atlanta stars like Yung Joc are either elders in the game, weighing in on the culture and getting new songs named after them, or they're still holding onto their status. But have you ever seen one perform for a pilates class? Well, that's not exactly what the Georgia native recently did at an Ohio gym, but he did perform for a crowd taking a fitness training class, and they were all surprised and amped up. Just imagine not having the strength to make it through another leg day, but then the speakers announce the arrival of Joc, and his energy gets you going through another rep.

Furthermore, it was a pretty cool thing to witness, and we wonder if other companies or fitness joints will do more stuff like this. Perhaps a whole cardio and endurance class from Pusha T, or a weightlifting session hosted by JELEEL? Jokes aside, many folks wondered how much Yung Joc made off this, and whether he even did it for the money or for the fun of it. Considering his often wild takes on social media and how he is just as prone to have fun online as he is to get serious, we imagine it was a little bit of both. The important thing is that the "I Know U See It" hitmaker put a lot of energy into the performance itself.

Yung Joc Performs For Ohio Fitness Training Class: Watch

Elsewhere, though, he made headlines as more of a spectator at the end of last year. For example, when the Diddy and Cassie scandal first broke into the media, folks revisited an old Yung Joc interview where he claimed that Sean Combs wanted her to shave her head. It certainly isn't the only unconfirmed narrative going around concerning this pair, and definitely won't be the last. Still, a lot of that quieted down in public consciousness as of late, although other lawsuits and accusations remain.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old also enjoys giving advice to the younger generation whenever he can. He recently had some suggestions for Sexyy Red as she continues to develop her stardom, particularly around her "h*e spirit." Whatever that means, we're sure it won't be the last word on the St. Louis native's ascent. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Yung Joc, stick around on HNHH.

