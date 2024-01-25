Yung Joc Thinks Lil Nas X Is Too "Extreme"

It's been a busy month for Lil Nas X, with the hitmaker unleashing his new single "J Christ," dropping a trailer for his upcoming documentary, and more. Ahead of the release of his new track, the performer also found himself at the center of some criticism, with countless peers and social media users accusing him of mocking religion, Christians, and God. While he vehemently denies this, arguing that he's simply in a new era of his career, the track remains controversial.

During a recent interview with VladTV, yet another peer has weighed in on Lil Nas X's latest pivot, Yung Joc. According to him, the performer had a good thing going for himself with "Old Town Road," giving young boys someone to look up to outside of rappers and R&B artists. Yung Joc then notes how he made waves with his "Montero" video, shocking viewers by getting frisky with the devil.

Read More: Lil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 Debut

Yung Joc Weighs In On Lil Nas X

"He went from zero to a hundred instantly," Yung Joc describes. "And it gave people hope like, 'Wow, you might be on to something so dope that other little Black boys can follow right behind you in this way and it's showing that they don't have to just rap or do R&B. Like, you're singing country music.'" He went on, noting the different extremes Lil Nas X has been at throughout his career. "He keeps hitting us with these extremes," he says, "It was just so extreme that I feel like he blew his load."

While Yung Joc may feel like Lil Nas X's career has taken too many extreme turns, "J Christ" has been a success, already racking up over 12 million views on YouTube alone. What do you think of Yung Joc's take on Lil Nas X? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Nas X Shares Another Trailer For His Upcoming Documentary

[Via]