Lil Nas X Shares Another Trailer For His Upcoming Documentary

Last year, Lil Nas X announced a new documentary following him on his first-ever world tour. The project is called Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero and some fans have already gotten the chance to see it. The film premiered last year at the Toronto International Film Festival with the rapper himself looking extra stylish in attendance for the premiere. But earlier this month it got an official release date that's had fans looking forward to when they can see it. That date is January 27 when it will air on HBO and simultaneously be streaming on Max.

Ahead of the release date, yet another trailer for the forthcoming project has been released. The trailer touches on a number of different subjects in rapid-fire fashion. It details his come-up into the mainstream as a pop star, when he revealed his sexuality to fans online, and how he approached some of the biggest shows of his entire career so far. Though the trailer is just a short two minutes it seems to touch on nearly everything that will be appearing in the documentary. Check out the new trailer and various fan reactions to it below.

Lil Nas X Documentary Gets Another Trailer

Of course for big fans of Lil Nas X, the documentary is the last thing they've been thinking about in recent weeks. He recently dropped the lead single to his new album "J CHRIST" amid a swam of controversy. Fans took issue with his use of biblical imagery in both the song itself and the accompanying music video. It's something he's dealt with before in the wake of the music video for his song "MONTERO."

The backlash started last year when Lil Nas first began teasing his new music. As soon as he declared his new "Christian era" underway, haters began to emerge. What do you think of the newly shared trailer for Lil Nas X's upcoming documentary? Do you plan on watching the doc when it comes out later this month? Let us know in the comment section below.

