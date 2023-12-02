Lil Nas X Puts "Christian Era" Critics On Blast

Lil Nas X has gone after those who have criticized him for entering his "Christian Era" this week. "I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the call me by your name video. y’all hate that i symbolically took ownership of the very place yall condemned gay people to, so you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that its about me “mocking god”," Lil Nas wrote on social media.

The primary critic of Lil Nas' announcement had been Tyrese. The singer had taken issue with Lil Nas' comments, telling Lil Nas to "stop playing with God" and accused Lil Nas of "making a mockery of Jesus". Many of Tyrese's fans agreed with him, causing Lil Nas to make his aforementioned statement.

While Lil Nas is never one to avoid speaking his mind, he is also known to utilize social media for levity as well. Back in April, a picture of Lil Nas kissing PinkPantheress did the rounds on social media. This of course led to wild speculation across social media and gossip outlets. In fairness, it is very good evidence to link the two of them. They have been seen linking up a few times during 2023 already, going back as far as February. Nas posted a picture of the pair of them on February 28 to Instagram. However, the pair are yet to link up musically.

However, Lil Nas X had the full story, which he explained via his Twitter account. "she had food on her lip ! I was getting it off !" The response has been like 45,000 times since he posted it on Saturday morning. The comments are, of course, a mess. There's memes, jokes, support, and just a fun little splash of outright homophobia. Neither Lil Nas nor Pinkpantheress has outright confirmed that the pair are dating and Lil Nas' explanation is pretty convincing.

