Lil Nas X’s Tampon Halloween Costume Gets Backlash, Has This Bold Response To Haters

Just like every other year, 2023 held plenty of absurdly viral, talked-about, and controversial Halloween costumes in the celebrity world. However, none seemed to garner as much negative or positive attention than Lil Nas X's choice to dress up as a bloody tampon connected by a string to a huge, fake... well, you know. Moreover, he got a lot of flack for this fit due to its lewd or explicit nature, what many interpreted as a comical treatment of a real health product, or portraying a negative view of women. If you've heard the Georgia native's music in any capacity, you know he's not about any of that, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday (November 1) to make this clear.

"I been silent for nearly 2 years," Lil Nas X expressed on the social media platform. Then, he made a bold claim about people not actually being angry about the costume and just overblowing their reaction. "Y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first." Overall, the MONTERO star isn't buying the backlash coming from prudes, and doesn't even think he has the space in pop culture right now to warrant such an overreaction.

Lil Nas X Defends His Tampon Costume: Read

In more ways than one, he is quite justified in his defense and emotions, particularly about his silence. It's been a couple of years of relatively low-key movement for Lil Nas X, mostly comprising of shows, promo opportunities, and popping out for other celebrities. Still, it seems like that might change very soon due to very unfortunate circumstances. After someone called in a bomb threat at his new documentary's premiere, he hit the studio after feeling inspired by it.

Meanwhile, that claim comes from the film Long Live Montero's co-director, Carlos López Estrada. Considering this response to the tampon costume, it shouldn't be all too surprising of a revelation for fans. Hopefully he can let go of some of the clapbacks and stay silently but defiantly focused on himself, his career, and his own dreams and desires. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Nas X, stick around on HNHH.

