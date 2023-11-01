Lil Nas X Shares His Most Shocking Halloween Costume Yet

Overnight, dozens and dozens of celebrities took to social media to show off their Halloween costumes. Some took a humorous approach dressing up as contemporary pop cultural figures or making jokes out of their outfits. Others attempted to replicate their source material as perfectly as possible. Tyga in particular pulled through with an impressive Hellraiser costume that had fans in his comments calling him the "king of Halloween."

Lil Nas X on the other hand pulled off a variety of looks. He first went viral when he disappeared into a Little Richard costume. Nas X impressively morphed into the rock legend for a pair of Instagram posts that compared his look side-by-side with pictures and videos of Richard. But that wasn't all Lil Nas had planned for Halloween. He shared two more videos overnight showing off a much more NSFW costume. The clips show him strutting down the street while dressed up as a bloody tampon. Check out the videos below.

LIl Nas X's NSFW Halloween Look

In the comments, fans are divided. Even some who think the costume is funny also shared their issues with it. "I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think……. But why though?" one of the comments reads.

But others saw what Lil Nas X did as ultimately helpful. "A lot of people in the comments are annoying, saying "you don't know how badly it hurts so don't dress like period" but please, can we agree that, besides the fact that it's freaking funny, it's also important to TALK ABOUT PERIODS," another top comment reads. It's only the most recent time that Lil Nas has found himself in trouble for some kind of NSFW stunt, though many of his fans seem to love it. What do you think of Lil Nas X dressing as a bloody tampon for Halloween? Let us know in the comment sections below.

