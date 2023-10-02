Jack Harlow Delivers Shocking NSFW Lil Nas X Bars In New Kanye West Leak

Jack Harlow is someone who has gone through the full range of support when it comes to fans on social media. One day, fans are saying Harlow might be one of the best in the game. However, the next day, some are saying he "fell off" and that he is "on the clock." Overall, Harlow has done a good job of avoiding these criticisms. He doesn't engage with any of it, and he does his own thing. Whether that be acting in movies or just taking a break from social media, Harlow knows how to deal with fame and its pitfalls.

Now, however, Harlow is going to have to work overtime to avoid the latest trending topic involving his name. Recently, an extended version of a Donda 2 track called "Louie Bags" ended up leaking online. Of course, Donda 2 is an album that has been quite elusive. There are some people who own the album through the Stem player. That said, it is well-known that the album is very much, unfinished. There are better versions of each song on a hard drive somewhere, and some of these versions are making their way onto the internet.

Jack Harlow With Some Peculiar Lyrics

As reported by DJ Akademiks, the song features an extended verse from Harlow in which he delivers NSFW bars about one of his best friends in rap. That man would be Lil Nas X. Harlow was on the artist's song "Industry Baby" which ironically enough, featured some production from Kanye West. On this "Louie Bags" verse, Harlow raps "I bet Lil Nas X will f*ck me if I let him." These lyrics are now going extra viral, and it is very easy to see why that would be the case. In the comments to the post above, many were confused as to why Harlow would even say this.

In between album rollouts, Lil Nas X usually just stays off of social media. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he has yet to respond to these lyrics. Whether or not he will, still remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of these lyrics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

