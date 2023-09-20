Jack Harlow Wins Songwriter Of The Year, Song Of The Year, And More At SESAC Music Awards

The 2023 SESAC Music Awards took place in Hollywood yesterday (September 21), and Jack Harlow took home more wins. The "Denver" performer was named Songwriter of the Year for the third time in a row. "First Class" was also named Song of the Year after debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2022. Harlow's 2022 Come Home the Kids Miss You tracks "Nail Tech" and "Churchill Downs" ft. Drake were also honored with performance awards.

“We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers across multiple genres,” chief creative officer of SESAC Performing Rights Sam Kling explained. “SESAC is proud of its affiliates who continue to write chart-topping hits and we enjoy every opportunity we get to celebrate their achievements.” On top of winning Songwriter of the Year in 2022, Harlow's tracks "Tyler Herro" and "WHATS POPPIN" were honored at the awards show. Lil Nas X's hit collaboration with the Kentucky-born performer, "Industry Baby," was also named song of the year in 2022.

Read More: Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Had The Entire World Feeling As Confident As Ever On “INDUSTRY BABY”

Jack Harlow Takes Home Multiple SESAC Awards

Jack Harlow performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Other winners at the 2023 SESAC Music Awards include Burna Boy, YG, Malibu Babie and more. Sony Music Publishing was also named Publisher of the Year for the second time in a row. Daniel Lopatin, who's known for his work alongside The Weeknd, was honored with four awards. Frequent Young Thug and Drake collaborator, Dez Wright, also won performance awards for "Bubbly," "BACKOUTSIDEBOYZ," and more.

Earlier this summer, Harlow announced that he'll be going on a tour across his home state of Kentucky. The tour is scheduled to begin in November, with performances in Owensboro, Pikeville, Covington, and more. He'll then move on to Murray, Bowling Green, and Lexington in December. What do you think of Jack Harlow being named Songwriter of the Year for the third time at the SESAC Music Awards? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jack Harlow.

Read More: Jack Harlow Releases Vivid Music Video For “Denver”

[Via]