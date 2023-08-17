Jack Harlow Celebrates His Roots With New “Kentucky Tour”

Jack Harlow is very serious about his role as hometown hero. Thus, it’s no surprise he has a special surprise in store for his fans. The rapper has announced that his upcoming tour will pay homage to his home state. The No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour is expected to kick off later this fall. Harlow made the announcement via Instagram.

He will perform in six cities across his old stomping grounds. Including Owensboro, Lexington, Bowling Green, and more. “The only tour I’m going on this year. Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Shows Will Be Held In Six Cities Across Kentucky

According to the comment section, fans are eagerly anticipating Harlow’s upcoming concerts. “Never seen an artist show more love to his home state,” one person wrote. Similarly, another fan commented, “Hometown Hero back again.” Others seem to be wondering how they plan to make the trip: “okay how do i get to Kentucky,” one person asked. Registration has officially opened for the presale and it will go until Sunday, August 20, at 11:50 p.m. local time, according to a press release.

“Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the pre-sale starting on Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week,” it states. As the official pre-sale partner, Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time on August 22. Additionally, General tickets go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Let us know if you will be going, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour Dates

November

Fri Nov 24 — Owensboro, KY — Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 — Covington, KY — Truist Arena

December

Fri Dec 1 — Murray, KY — CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 — Bowling Green, KY — E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

