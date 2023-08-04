Jack Harlow Turned Down Multiple Requests For Features From Le’Veon Bell

Jack Harlow doesn’t collaborate often. He gave a very memorable guest verse on the Lil Nas X smash hit “INDUSTRY BABY” back in 2021. When he does collaborate these days, it’s almost always with major names. On his breakout album Come Home The Kids Miss You he teamed up with Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake. So when former NFL running back turned rapper Le’Veon Bell came calling, it’s not that surprising that Harlow didn’t pick up the phone. On a recent episode of The Shark Tank podcast, Bell sat down to discuss a variety of topics surrounding his rap career and his takes on rap music in general.

One of the stories he told is about trying to get a feature from Jack Harlow. While Harlow ultimately declined both of his requests he did so in a way that feels right for him. “Like, bro, I sent Jack Harlow two songs and he turned them both down. The first one, he’s like, ‘Nah bro, this one ain’t it.’ The second one, he was like, ‘Hey man, hey, you close on this one, but it still ain’t it,” Bell explains. During the episode, they also discuss some rappers who did provide features for him. Moneybagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas reportedly sent Bell the verses he requested but the songs are still sitting unreleased because Bell didn’t think their performances were good enough.

Le’Veon Bell Couldn’t Get A Jack Harlow Feature

Earlier this year Jack Harlow released his new album JACKMAN. The short project contained no features with Harlow handling all 10 of the songs by himself. The album has already received a handful of music videos and spawned hit tracks like “They Don’t Love It” and “Common Ground.”

Harlow has also done some acting this year. Aside from a cameo appearance on Lil Dicky’s show Dave, he also played one of the lead roles in a remake of White Men Can’t Jump. What do you think of Le’Veon Bell asking Jack Harlow for a feature and being rejected twice? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Nas X Responds To Suggestive Tweet About Him And Jack Harlow

[Via]