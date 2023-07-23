Lil Nas X Responds To Suggestive Tweet About Him And Jack Harlow

Recently, a social media user edited a photo of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow from their “Industry Baby” music video. In the altered photo, the two artists appear to be in a suggestive position. The fan posted the photo on Twitter, ironically failing to mentioned the explicit image in their caption. “2 years ago, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow released ‘Industry Baby,'” they wrote. “An inpactful song which went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the most streamed rap song of 2021. I can’t believe it’s already 2 years old,” the user added alongside a tearful emoji. Now, the hitmaker has taken to the platform himself to respond.

“I’m sorry this is NOT ok!,” he writes, “u guys have no respect!” The “Montero” artist continued, “i don’t know why this generation thinks it’s alright to spell words wrong. it’s “impactful” babe get it right!” Clearly, the artist was simply poking fun at the over-the-top fan edit, and didn’t appear to be too upset by the image.

Read More: Lil Nas X’s E-Scooter Adventure Shuts Down Tunnel: “About To Go To Jail In Norway”

Lil Nas X Reacts To Fan Edit

i’m sorry this is NOT ok! u guys have no respect! i don’t know why this generation thinks it’s alright to spell words wrong. it’s “impactful” babe get it right! https://t.co/YMntdWAZnu — ✟ (@LilNasX) July 23, 2023

Lil Nas X dropped “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, two years ago today (July 23, 2021). Fans immediately took a liking to the energetic track. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, later peaking at No. 1. The song is accompanied by a prison-themed music video, in which the star dances naked with a group of other “inmates” in hot pink jumpsuits. Jack Harlow also appears to get frisky with a female prison guard in the fun video.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to fans playing into the sexuality he outwardly portrays in his art. Earlier this month, one fan even tossed a sex toy at him onstage during a performance in Sweden. The bizarre incident unfolded at Lollapalooza in Stockholm. “Who threw they p***y onstage?,” the musician asked upon inspecting the toy. The performer laughed the strange incident off, moving on with his set as if nothing ever happened.

Read More: Lil Nas X Fan Throws Sex Toy Onstage

[Via]