From the very beginnings of his career, Lil Nas X has undeniably always kept us on our toes. The Georgia native’s debut album, MONTERO, came with a wild rollout that found the singer pregnant – much to the internet’s entertainment. Since then Nas has continued to raise eyebrows with his antics, most recently during a trip to Norway. As Rolling Stone reports, while doing some sightseeing around the capital city of Oslo, the “DEAD RIGHT NOW” artist and his friends rode down a local tunnel on e-scooters.

While it was surely fun to cruise so freely through the Norwegian streets, Lil Nas X was disappointed to find out that his scooter’s GPS wasn’t equipped for the tunnel. He and his company ultimately had to contact authorities for help, and the local police sent out an explanatory message via Twitter. “Four people on scooters have lost their way into the Fortress Tunnel. They have used large parts of the roadway, so the road traffic centre has closed eastbound lanes until we can transport them out,” it reads when translated to English.

Lil Nas X Causes Trouble Overseas

#Oslo #E18 Fire personer på sparkesykkel har forvillet seg inn i Festningstunellen. De har brukt store deler av veibanen, så vegtrafikksentralen har stengt østgående løp frem til vi får transportert dem ut. — OPS Politiet Oslo (@oslopolitiops) July 10, 2023

@lilnasx/Instagram Story

In the time following the tweet, Nas’ IG Story lit up with a photo of him from inside the Fortress Tunnel. “About to go to jail in Norway 🔥,” he later trolled his fans, awkwardly smiling with a pink hoodie shielding some of his face. Seeing as he’s known for telling tall tales for comedy purposes, few took the 24-year-old seriously.

That’s probably a good thing, seeing as one of next photos to appear on his profile showed the recording artist posing with two police officers. “[Nevermind], they f**k wit my music,” Nas wrote on top of the image, confirming his safety like only he would.

Posing for Photos with Police

Check out the comedic photo Lil Nas X snapped with police who rescued him from a tunnel in Norway below. Would you be brave enough to explore a foreign country on an e-scooter? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

@lilnasx/Instagram Story

