Norway
- MusicLil Nas X's E-Scooter Adventure Shuts Down Tunnel: "About To Go To Jail In Norway"Luckily for Lil Nas, the police who showed up were fans of his music.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Gets The Crowd Lit In Norway: WatchCardi B had herself a good time overseas recently.By Alexander Cole
- LifeMass Shooting In Gay District Of Norway, 2 Dead 19 InjuredThe shooting that took place outside of a gay establishment in Oslo is now being classified as terrorism.By Lawrencia Grose
- SocietyUnarmed Hero Stops Mosque Attack In Norway By Wrestling GunmanAuthorities believe the unidentified attacker held white supremacist views.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj Catches Baby Fever & Contemplates "Risking It All" At TIDAL OfficesThe rapper continues to fuel rumors that she's ready to start a family of her own.By Erika Marie
- MusicTIDAL Responds To Reports They Faked Kanye West & Beyonce's StreamsTIDAL want everyone to know that they are NOT under investigation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Pump Released From Jailhouse In DenmarkPump is a free man.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "?" Is Number One In Multiple CountriesXXXTENTACION's taking over the world with his latest album.By Aron A.
- SocietyDonald Trump Tells Reporter To Get "Out" After Norway Immigration QuestionsThe president was not in the mood to discuss his alleged immigration comments.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCheck Out ScHoolboy Q's Night Of Norwegian DebaucheryDrunken acrobatics are never a good idea. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAction Bronson Stops Norway Show Due To "Medical Reasons"Bronson walks out on a performance in Norway because of "medical reasons." By Angus Walker