Lil Nas X Fan Throws Sex Toy OnStage

During a recent performance, Lil Nas X had to pause his show when an audience member tossed something unexpected onto the stage. The artist was performing at Lollapalooza yesterday (July 1) in Stockholm, when he was shocked to find that an adult toy had landed at his feet. “Who threw they p***y onstage?” he asked upon inspection. The “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” hitmaker laughed the incident off, moving on to perform the rest of his set. The recent performance was his first time ever doing a show in Sweden.

Though Lil Nas X was able to laugh the bizarre incident off, another recent music festival performance left the performer frustrated. He was scheduled to perform at the New York Governors Ball festival last month, and technical issues clouded his set. A source told Page Six that the “Industry Baby” rapper didn’t even want to perform anymore due to the myriad of problems.

Lil Nas X Paused The Show

They say that despite challenges, the artist “very begrudgingly” went through with the performance. The source additionally claims that his backup dancers “had to carry the show.” They explained that at the festival, “There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn’t working.”

In May, Lil Nas X also took to social media to poke fun at those criticizing Target’s Pride Month merchandise. “Can’t believe target is supporting this nonsense,” he sarcastically Tweeted, “I’m never shopping there again, my son is not ‘too cool for school’ these shirts are ridiculous. He is going to school and he WILL learn.” He also jokingly complained about “the rainbow agenda” and “the woke mob.”

