Despite concerns over air quality, New York’s Governors Ball music festival still took place over the weekend. While plenty of artists had great performances, Lil Nas X struggled with technical difficulties throughout. The “Industry Baby” rapper took the stage on Sunday in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Unfortunately, shortly into the set he started experiencing technical difficulties and had to take a 10-minute delay. According to Page Six, the technical issues carried on throughout the show.

Their source claims that Lil Nas X performed “very begrudgingly” following the issues. They also report that dancers practically “had to carry the show” as Nas X’s mic had continual problems. He was reportedly excited to perform before the show started but quickly got frustrated. “There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn’t working,” their inside source reports. Though neither Lil Nas X or Governors Ball had any comment on the performance, it seems like everyone agreed it could be better.

Lil Nas X Deals With Technical Difficulties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Lil Nas X performs during Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Nas wasn’t the only artist making headlines for his Governors Ball set. After his performance, Kendrick Lamar closed out the whole festival with an extravagant show. He left fans with a message that he would “be back” which sparked plenty of discourse online about what he meant. Fans also seemed to adore Ice Spice’s set where the rapidly ascending star unpacked all her most well-known songs in an adorable jean fit.

Lil Nas X has been silent when it comes to new music so far this year. His most recent new release is still the League Of Legends-affiliated single “STAR WALKIN'” from last year. With his debut album MONTERO turning two in a few months fans have been begging for news on when new music may come. Earlier this year he posted a Twitter thread explaining some plans for a new album. Though with the superstar’s common social media antics, it’s hard to know when exactly he means what he says.

