technical difficulties
- MusicDoja Cat Hilariously Reacts To Mid-Show Technical DifficultiesDoja Cat was a consummate professional despite her mic cutting out.By Lavender Alexandria
- TechKendrick Lamar's Microphone Gives Out During "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" Performance With BeyonceIt is Mercury Retrograde, after all.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLupe Fiasco Brushes Off Technical Difficulties With A FreestyleLupe Fiasco didn't miss a beat when he experienced technical difficulties.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce Experiences Technical Difficulties On "Renaissance" Tour StopBeyonce shook off the microphone issues with ease.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X "Didn't Want To Perform" After Tech Issues At Governors BallSee what caused the rapper to have a rough day on the Gov Ball stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBad Bunny's Headlining Coachella Set Brings Out Post Malone, But Faces Tech IssuesThe two linked up for a short acoustic performance of some of Benito's songs, but it seems Post's guitar and mic weren't set up properly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuicy J's Tribute To Gangsta Boo Cut From Funeral Due To Technical DifficultiesJuicy J had a video tribute prepared for Gangsta Boo's funeral but technical difficulties prevented it from being played.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGiveon's 2022 BET Awards Performance Was Faced With Technical DifficultiesThe singer later joked about the occurrence, claiming he was "sabotaged."By Quam Odunsi
- MusicKevin Abstract Signals Brockhampton’s Final Run & Talks "Technical Difficulties"Kevin Abstract remains adamant that Brockhampton's next album will be the group's last.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsKeyshia Cole's DJ Reveals Why She Was So Late To VerzuzKeyshia Cole was allegedly experiencing technical difficulties, forcing her to be an hour later to Verzuz.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBrockhampton Completes Their Latest 2-Pack With "Fishbone"Brockhampton continues to tease a new project that some believe will be called "Technical Difficulties."By Alexander Cole
- NewsBrockhampton Links Up With JPEGMAFIA On "Chain On/Hold Me"Brockhampton has been dropping new tracks left and right as of late and their latest is with JPEGMafiaBy Alexander Cole
- NewsBrockhampton Links Up With Ryan Beatty For New Single "Downside"Brockhampton continues to enlist Ryan Beatty for some silky smooth collabs.By Alexander Cole
- NewsBrockhampton Continues Streak Of New Singles With "Baby Bull"Brockhampton has been releasing a ton of new music as of late.By Alexander Cole