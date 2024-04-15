Grimes Speaks Out After Mortifying Coachella Set Riddled With Issues: "Plz Forgive Me!"

Grimes has shared a lengthy apology for her Coachella set from Saturday, which was riddled with technical difficulties. While things started off okay, she began explaining that things on her mixing desk weren't working properly. In turn, she screamed into the mic several times and was visibly frustrated for the remainder of her time on stage while trying to troubleshoot the issue. Sunday morning, she spoke out about the incident in a lengthy tweet.

"I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," she said. "I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc, I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent." From there, she listed several lessons she learned from the incident.

Grimes Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grimes performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Grimes added that things will be better for the next performance. "I will personally organize all the files next week," she promised. "I will not let such a thing happen again. I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm. But, yeh - next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands. Some good lessons learned. Bless y'all. The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys. Plz forgive me! Love, always."

Grimes Apologizes For Technical Difficulties

Check out Grimes' full statement above. She'll be performing at the festival again next weekend. Be on the lookout for further updates on Grimes and Coachella on HotNewHipHop.

