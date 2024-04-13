Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Curves In Flirty Purple Coachella Fit, Celebrates Unforgettable Performance

Last night, Chloe Bailey graced the stage at Coachella 2024, and fans can't get over her explosive performance. The songstress delivered a series of her hits including "Body Do," "FYS," and many more. Social media users continue to share fun photos and clips from the unforgettable show, and recently, Chloe decided to share a few of her own.

In her latest Instagram post, the Atlanta-born performer poses in her flirty purple festival fit, which was comprised of knit bottoms, a matching halter top, and gloves. She completed the showstopping look with a bold purple makeup look and a fun pair of statement earrings. Fans are raving about her look, and performance, in her comments section. "You better not forget my name #Chlöchella," she captioned the post.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Wants Real Love On "FYS"

Chloe Bailey Unveils New Photos From "Chlochella"

"YOURE NOT PLAYING THIS ERA AND I LOVE IT," one impressed supporter writes. Another says they're "still recovering" from her set. Her fans aren't the only ones reveling in Chloe's performance, however. The hitmaker's sister Halle also took to social media to celebrate her Coachella set, sharing a sweet photo of them on Twitter/X.

She also shared a clip of herself at the festival, cheering on the other half of Chloe x Halle from the crowd. "#chlochella was so amazing," she captioned her post alongside some heart emojis. "I’m so proud of you @ChloeBailey." Halle's certainly not alone, as countless commenters seem to agree. "I love you halle i love you!!!!" Chloe responded to the Little Mermaid star's praise. Check out her heartfelt post down below.

Halle Bailey Cheers Chloe On In Sweet Post

Did you catch Chloe Bailey's performance at Coachella? How do you think she did? Are you a fan of her purple look? What do you think of her latest Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”

[Via]