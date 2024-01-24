Chloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”

Chloe Bailey downplayed the difficulty of helping her sister, Halle, keep her recent pregnancy a secret while reflecting on the experience with PEOPLE. She described the pregnancy as the “best kept secret ever,” and raved that Halle is “on cloud nine.” Halle and DDG confirmed that they welcomed their first child, earlier this month, after months of speculation.

“We just ignore it," Chloe said of the rumors. "I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Halle first confirmed that she had welcomed her son, Halo, in a post on Instagram on January 6. She captioned a picture of her holding his hand: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you.” Plenty of celebrities commented congratulations on the post, including Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, and more. Check out the announcement on Instagram below.

Chloe has previously spoken out in support of the couple. Back in September, she said on social media: “Let me tell you something. I am just so happy. Halle and Darryl are so happy. He’s been so sweet and everything. I f**k with them, I don’t care what nobody says. Y’all don’t see behind the scenes. Like I love them, I really do.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Chloe Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

