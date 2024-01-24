Chloe Bailey Recalls Helping Halle’s Pregnancy Be The “Best Kept Secret Ever”

Chloe Bailey says helping Halle keep her pregnancy private was easy because she already keeps "all her other secrets."

BYCole Blake
Hollywood Unlocked 3rd Annual Impact Awards

Chloe Bailey downplayed the difficulty of helping her sister, Halle, keep her recent pregnancy a secret while reflecting on the experience with PEOPLE. She described the pregnancy as the “best kept secret ever,” and raved that Halle is “on cloud nine.” Halle and DDG confirmed that they welcomed their first child, earlier this month, after months of speculation.

“We just ignore it," Chloe said of the rumors. "I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So this was just another one in the books.”

Read More: Halle Bailey Opens Up On Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From The Internet

Chloe & Halle Bailey Attend The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Halle first confirmed that she had welcomed her son, Halo, in a post on Instagram on January 6. She captioned a picture of her holding his hand: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you.” Plenty of celebrities commented congratulations on the post, including Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner, and more. Check out the announcement on Instagram below.

Halle Bailey Confirms Birth Of Son, Halo

Chloe has previously spoken out in support of the couple. Back in September, she said on social media: “Let me tell you something. I am just so happy. Halle and Darryl are so happy. He’s been so sweet and everything. I f**k with them, I don’t care what nobody says. Y’all don’t see behind the scenes. Like I love them, I really do.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Chloe Bailey on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: DDG And Halle Bailey Create An Instagram For Their Newborn Son Halo

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.