Halle Bailey Opens Up On Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From The Internet

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their new baby boy Halo into the world. The birth was met with a lot of the same kind of love and praise as you'd expect from fans of the new parents online. But it wasn't quite as surprising of an announcement as you'd expect. Despite not revealing her pregnancy ahead of time, hundreds of fans online had already guessed exactly what she was going through. So after months of speculating from fans online, it wasn't that much of a surprise in the end when the official announcement came.

In a recent video posted to social media, Halle responds to a fan question about the stress of blogs and fans online speculating about her pregnancy. But seemingly by design, she says she stayed off social media as much as possible. That's probably for the best as some of the speculation got a bit nasty. It came to a fever pitch when Chloe erupted on some fans in an Instagram Live video for their endless speculation. When the pregnancy was officially announced fans hadn't forgotten and took shots at Chloe in her next Instagram post for her heated reaction despite fans being right. Check out Halle's full response to the question below.

Halle Bailey On Staying Offline During Her Pregnancy

In reports released following Halo's birth the secrecy surrounding it was explained. Insiders claimed that the couple were aiming to "protect" their unborn child by keeping his existence a secret." Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny. But it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies," a source told US Weekly.

Halle did have a pretty big 2023. She took on the leading role in a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. She also released her debut single as a solo artist "Angel" in August. What do you think of Halle's response to fans speculating about her pregnancy online? Let us know in the comment section below.

