DDG Says He’s Halle Bailey’s “Biggest Supporter”

DDG, despite rumors, has no problem embracing or supporting his girlfriend, Halle Bailey, and vice versa. Especially when it comes to new music. Fresh off the success of The Little Mermaid, Bailey released her debut solo single, “Angel.” While chatting with a reporter at Billboard’s 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, DDG revealed that he allegedly had given the track a million streams before it came out. “I listen to it a lot. I’m a big supporter of her, obviously, of course,” he said.

The reporter asked the rapper about what it’s like dating a powerful woman, citing Keke Palmer’s recent drama with her ex-boyfriend and child’s father. DDG noted that women were on top, and more powerful than ever. “It’s a woman’s time right now.. [and]I feel like women are more powerful than ever. As a man that’s a part of a woman of that stature, you just gotta be a supporter.”

“It’s A Woman’s Time Right Now,” He Says

Throughout the rest of the brief conversation, the rapper discussed his third studio album, Maybe It’s Me. He stated his intention to address rumors and negative opinions about him. “I just wanted to get all the opinions and stuff that people had about me out of the way, play that villain role for a little bit,” he said, “but now I’m back to making good, relatable music.”

In other related news, the YouTuber-turned-MC recently responded to the backlash he received regarding a track of his latest album titled, “Famous.” The song seemed to rub people the wrong way, as it saw the 25-year-old say that he doesn’t like seeing his girlfriend Halle Bailey be in relationships in the movies she acts in. While a lot of people clowned or criticized him for this, he clarified that it’s just a song and that it’s entertainment at the end of the day. Said comments came from a vlog posted to his YouTube channel back in July, where he also addressed detractors calling him a “failed rapper.” Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments below.

