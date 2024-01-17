Halle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: Watch

Despite her best attempts to keep her baby bump lowkey, Halle Bailey's pregnancy was one of the media's hottest topics at the end of 2023. We now know that she and DDG became parents to a baby boy, Halo, after the biggest year of The Little Mermaid's career so far. Both the live-action Disney remake and her work in The Color Purple caused Bailey to gain recognition as a rising force to be reckoned with outside of the music studio.

Due to the intense racial scrutiny she faced after taking the role of Ariel as a Black woman, we see why the Atlanta native chose to keep her personal life away from the public eye. Not everyone is so understanding of her situation, with some leaving hateful comments beneath posts of Bailey flaunting her pregnancy belly after giving birth. In one clip, she and big sister Chloe happily dance and twerk in their sweatpants.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Shares A Stunning Series Of Bikini Thirst Traps

Chloe and Halle Bailey are Still Our Favourite Sisters

"She's so corny to me now lmao," one user vented. "Like it's not even that she was hiding her pregnancy... It's her wanting to share it now... Like why? Lmaooooo you could have just kept it a secret and the hand picture was enough. People do things for clout and it's working for her." To this, a loyal supporter of Bailey clapped back, "Lmao, how you mad she's doing what she wants? 😵‍💫 Get a grip, idk."

Now that baby Halo is safe and sound Earthside, Halle Bailey and DDG are more comfortable sharing their journey into parenthood with the internet. Some entitled fans are disappointed with the couple for making an IG page dedicated to the young boy after keeping his presence hidden all through the actress' pregnancy. Regardless, Bailey and her man continue to move at their own pace, reminding the world that no one owes anyone anything. Check out Halo's social media presence so far at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: DDG And Halle Bailey Create An Instagram For Their Newborn Son Halo

[Via]