Halle Bailey Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Abs In The Studio

For those who don't know, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child together late last year, Halo. The Little Mermaid star managed to keep her pregnancy (mostly) under wraps for the months leading up to their son's birth, continuing to attend events, chat with fans online, and more. Since finally revealing the exciting news, Bailey has been flaunting baby Halo and her old pregnancy shots on social media. She's also been showing off her post-pregnancy body, leaving fans stunned and impressed.

The performer appears to have snapped back to her original, snatched figure in no time at all. She even recently shared a couple of photos from a recording studio, flashing a peace sign with her abs on full display. As expected, fans and peers are out in full force in her comments section, praising Bailey for all she's accomplished in recent months and looking phenomenal so soon after birth.

Halle Bailey Stuns In New IG Photos

"The snap back is incredible," one supporter writes alongside a series of heart-eye emojis. Another says, "What is the workout routine!!!!" Clearly, Bailey hasn't let motherhood slow her down from her career or from serving looks, and fans love to see it. They also can't wait to hear whatever she was working on in the studio, as Bailey's rumored to have some exciting new projects on the way.

Earlier this week, Bailey's sister Chloe confirmed that Chloe x Halle have another album on the way, though a timeline for that remains unclear. Bailey's also previously teased her debut solo album, which supporters have been demanding for some time now. Either way, it's clear that the 23-year-old has yet another successful year ahead of her. What do you think of Halle Bailey hitting the studio following the birth of her first child, Halo? What about her jaw-dropping snapback? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

