- MusicHalle Bailey Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Abs In The StudioHalle Bailey appears to be working on new music.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Miami In Her "Studio Flow" Amid Diddy DramaYung Miami says she's back to feeling like herself again.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsYung Miami And Southside Appear In Studio TogetherCo-parenting date or new collab?By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West's Stadium Recording Studio For Rent At $50K Per HourRemember when Kanye West lived at a stadium while recording "Donda"? Now you can rent the studio for a *small* fee.By Erika Marie
- MusicGunna Reveals Plans For New Album Amid Coronavirus CrisisGunna has been having some issues dropping his album due to the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMariah Carey Celebrates 50th Birthday By Recording New SongMariah Carey is spending her 50th birthday—or, as she calls it, "anniversary"—in quarantine, recording a new song at her home studio.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillie Eilish Shows James Corden Her Home Recording Studio On "Carpool Karaoke"Eilish recorded all of her breakout debut in her brother's room. By Noah C
- MusicTommie Lee Spits Bars About Legal Woes & The Justice System In IG ClipYou ready for her album?By Erika Marie
- MusicOffset Possibly Targeted In Drive-By Studio Shooting In AtlantaOffset is reportedly safe after the drive-by shooting.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean & Ariana Grande Get Close At A Los Angeles StudioAriana Grande did say that Big Sean "could still get it..."By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Moving Out Of Chicago Recording StudioR. Kelly is leaving after police restricted his access.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Banned From Visiting "Studio" As Frequently Following DocuseriesR. Kelly has been banned from using his studio freely. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Chicago Studio: Police Find Evidence Of ResidencyR. Kelly might be in some hot water.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Chicago Studio Swarmed By Police & City OfficialsCity officials and the police show up at R. Kelly's studio, but not for his arrest.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Ordered To Allow Police To Search Studio & Alleged Sex Slave DenR. Kelly's studio in the Westside of Chicago will be subject a search on Jan. 16th.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Eviction From Chicago Studio & Alleged Sex Den Lair: ReportR. Kelly reportedly has two weeks to cough up several thousands of dollars or he's getting the boot.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Sex Cult Lair Has A Potential New Buyer: ReportR. Kelly's studio/alleged sex cult den is on the market for $3.9M.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae Says He Spent 16 Hours In The Studio With Dr. Dre On His BirthdayYBN Cordae links up with a GOAT.By Aron A.
- LifeThe Weeknd's Creative Director La Mar Taylor Launches Creative "Hxouse"Toronto is getting a brand new creative hub and it already has a Weeknd cosign.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset & Rich The Kid Are In "Album Mode"What could Rich The Kid and Offset be alluding to?By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic "44 More" Recording Process RevealedLogic gives an eye into the creation of his latest single "44 More." By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean Performs Stripped-Down Version Of "Nikes"Watch this bare version of Frank Ocean's "Nikes."By Rose Lilah
- NewsVenus De Milo (Prince Cover)Listen to D'Angelo's stunning rendition of Prince's "Venus de Milo."By Danny Schwartz