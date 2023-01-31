Kanye West’s Stadium Recording Studio For Rent At $50K Per Hour
Remember when Kanye West lived at a stadium while recording “Donda”? Now you can rent the studio for a *small* fee.
The unveiling of Donda back in 2021 was a theatrical effort, and Kanye West spared no expense. That year, it was even alleged that he moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he not only made himself at home but also installed a recording studio. Fivio Foreign was featured on Ye’s album and previously revealed the Rap mogul kept strict rules about how people should dress and act while inside his specially-made area.
Now, says the app StuFinder, anyone can rent the space all for themselves. It may have reportedly cost West $1 million per day to live and record in the space, but you can snag it for $50,000 per hour.
Read More: Kanye West Is Living At Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish “DONDA”: Report
Further, StuFinder posted the listing online and seemed as surprised as anyone else that it was available.
“We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” the company also wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.”
There were concerns that a scammer could take advantage of the public. StuFinder further clarified that interested parties wouldn’t be charged until the hist accepts.
“You’ll never have to worry about being scammed on Stufinder.”
Read More: Kanye West Paying $1 Million A Day To Live Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Report
Meanwhile, following West’s explosive Nazi revelations, the rapper has taken time away from controversial interviews. However, he did emerge with Bianca Censori, and it’s reported that the pair privately wed not too long ago.
Although there have been rumors floating about the union, West and Censori have been tight-lipped about the purported marriage. It has been speculated that they will reveal more as West’s presidential campaign begins. We’ll have to wait and see.