The unveiling of Donda back in 2021 was a theatrical effort, and Kanye West spared no expense. That year, it was even alleged that he moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he not only made himself at home but also installed a recording studio. Fivio Foreign was featured on Ye’s album and previously revealed the Rap mogul kept strict rules about how people should dress and act while inside his specially-made area.

Now, says the app StuFinder, anyone can rent the space all for themselves. It may have reportedly cost West $1 million per day to live and record in the space, but you can snag it for $50,000 per hour.

Mercedes Benz Stadium Twitter page renamed to "Donda Studio at Mercedes Benz Stadium" 📍 pic.twitter.com/AYc4xp4xO4 — Donda Times (@dondatimes) July 27, 2021

Further, StuFinder posted the listing online and seemed as surprised as anyone else that it was available.

“We are aware someone has listed the Studio room Kanye West recorded ‘DONDA’ on our App,” the company also wrote. “We will update you when someone books it! Stay tuned.”

There were concerns that a scammer could take advantage of the public. StuFinder further clarified that interested parties wouldn’t be charged until the hist accepts.

“You’ll never have to worry about being scammed on Stufinder.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

Meanwhile, following West’s explosive Nazi revelations, the rapper has taken time away from controversial interviews. However, he did emerge with Bianca Censori, and it’s reported that the pair privately wed not too long ago.

Although there have been rumors floating about the union, West and Censori have been tight-lipped about the purported marriage. It has been speculated that they will reveal more as West’s presidential campaign begins. We’ll have to wait and see.

Kanye sleeping humble. He is staying inside this simple room at the Mercedes Benz stadium while he finishes up his 10th studio album; Donda, set to be released on August 6th pic.twitter.com/Es3WKt4lG8 — ☻ (@breesunshinee) July 28, 2021

You will only be charged if the host accepts the booking!!



You’ll never have to worry about being scammed on Stufinder https://t.co/i66xly66as — Stufinder (@Stufinder) January 30, 2023