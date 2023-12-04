Yung Miami In Her "Studio Flow" Amid Diddy Drama

This weekend, Yung Miami took to social media to let fans know that she's back at it. She shared a couple of Tweets claiming to be in her "studio flow," and revealing that she was back to feeling like herself again. The performer also shared a snap from inside of a dimly lit booth, saying she prefers to record in the dark.

Her latest studio session comes amid recent drama involving Diddy. The two of them are known to be something of an item, though they've never been exclusive. The Bad Boy Records founder was sued last month by his former partner Cassie, who accused him of rape, abuse, and more. Her filing came with a long list of damning allegations, and was followed by two more suits containing similar accusations.

Yung Miami Gets Back To Recording

Amid the fallout, countless fans have called on Yung Miami. Many have been curious as to how the lawsuits would impact their relationship, but she's yet to address the situation. Some are expressing concern for her, speculating that she could fall victim to the abuse Cassie allegedly endured. While several fans are worried about the hitmaker, others have condemned her for not speaking out, whether it be for or against Diddy. Of course, many fans also argue that it isn't her responsibility to speak out in this situation.

Regardless, it's clear that Yung Miami isn't letting the situation come between her and her career. She's continuing to make music despite criticism, possibly working on a follow-up to City Girls' last album, RAW. It could even have been a solo project, which she's claimed to be interested in pursuing in the past. What do you think of Yung Miami hitting the studio again amid Diddy's recent lawsuits? Are you looking forward to her new music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

