Yung Miami Shares Advice On Keeping Out "The Noise"

Lately, Yung Miami has been under fire for her association with Diddy amid the Bad Boy Records founder's sexual assault allegations. The City Girl has kept her lips mostly sealed when it comes to his five lawsuits. Regardless, fans' and peers' pleas for her to speak out continue. For now, she's made it clear that she doesn't plan to get involved publicly. Instead, she's focusing on herself and her own endeavors.

While this has gotten the Caresha Please host a fair bit of backlash, she's still living her best life. She even recently shared some advice with fans on how they can do the same. In a new clip, Yung Miami is seen in her car, describing how she's keeping negativity at arm's length. "The noise don't bother me," she says. "Y'all gotta like, learn how to block out the noise in life. Like, it's gonna be a lot of noise around y'all."

"The Noise Don't Bother" Yung Miami

She then turns up her radio, suggesting that it can be a powerful tool when trying to block out the haters. It's no surprise that Yung Miami uses music as a means to escape the pressures of everyday life, as evidenced by some of her social media posts from earlier this month. She took to Twitter to announce that she was back in her "studio flow" amid the Diddy drama, also sharing some photos of herself in a recording booth.

It's unclear what she was working on at the time. The Florida native could have been in the process of creating the follow-up to City Girls' latest album, RAW, which they unveiled in October. Yung Miami's also previously claimed to be interested in dropping more solo music in the future, which she could have been working on as well. What do you think of Yung Miami's recent message to fans? Do you think it's good advice? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

