Diddy Loses Ties With 18 Brands Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Diddy has lost the support of at least 18 brands associated with his e-commerce platform Empower Global, according to a new report from Rolling Stone. The fallout comes as a result of Cassie and now a total of three other women accusing him of sexual assault. While the Bad Boy mogul has denied the allegations, he's still suffering a massive fall from grace.

House of Takura Founder Annette Njau explained her decision to cut ties with Diddy in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. "This decision was made on the day that Casandra Ventura filed her lawsuit," Njau told the publication. "We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims' rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people."

Ashli Goudelock, founder of the luxury skin-care brand, Tsuri, said: "As a women-owned and-led company, we do not and will not linger in a gray area about the mistreatment of women." Despite the lost partnerships, a total of nine brands appear to be sticking with Diddy through the storm. One owner from that group told Rolling Stone: "Please leave that man alone."

Diddy Responds To Accusations

Diddy finally broke his silence on the lawsuits, earlier this month. "Enough is enough," he said at the time. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and the fallout from his recent lawsuits on HotNewHipHop.

