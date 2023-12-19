JT Falls In Heels At City Girls Show, Yung Miami Saves The Day

Besides being the strongest lyricist of the two City Girls, JT is also the rap diva with a fashion education that she uses to keep herself looking fly. Her taste certainly isn't everyone's cup of tea, but that hasn't stopped the Florida native from moving confidently on and off stage. During a recent performance, the "No Bars" hitmaker wore sky-high heels that unfortunately made her fall to the floor while performing on stage. Thankfully, her partner in rhyme Yung Miami was beside her to hype her up and get their show back on track.

In the clip below, JT seems to lose her footing as "Take Yo Man" blares over the speakers. After the City Girl awkwardly stumbles backward and recovers, we see Caresha Brownlee crossing over to help make sure she's okay before getting back to spitting into the microphone. "I love how Miami went to help her and hyped her back up. Real friend shiii! 👏🏾," one Instagram user observed in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments.

JT Might Tumble Sometimes, But She Always Gets Back Up

"The way I would’ve went backstage, gon head Caresha just finish it 🤣🤣😭😭😭😭," someone else quipped, praising JT for not letting a small fall embarrass her. As we move into 2024, it's unclear exactly what the "Act Up" artists are planning to share with their fans, though the 31-year-old has hinted at her desire to release more solo music as she continues to grow as an artist.

At this point in their careers, Yung Miami and JT are no strangers to criticism from hip-hop heads. Still, they never let the bad attitudes of others get them down – instead, they use it to fuel their fires and become even better at their craft. Read more about the first week sales for their RAW LP earlier this fall at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

