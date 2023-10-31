JT And Lil Uzi Vert Spark Breakup Rumors With Social Media Changes

The couple’s respective Instagram pages have fans buzzing.

Even among the drama-filled world of celebrity couples, JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been followed extensively by public drama and fascination. Particularly, in the wake of the new City Girls album which was met with underwhelming sales despite fan acclaim. drama has brewed. That's because she brought up an incident that happened earlier this year between the couple.

That incident was a viral fight behind the scenes at the BET Awards. Videos of the fight made the rounds online and internet sleuths quickly determined that it had something to do with Ice Spice. Everyone involved has maintained that Spice wasn't involved, including when JT discussed it last week. At least that was the case until ASAP Bari, who was there for the fight, chimed in and claimed that her series of events was false. That led to even more reports wondering how the couple were actually doing, which have now turned into complete overdrive. Check out the newest rumors below.

JT And Lil Uzi Vert Breakup Rumors Swirl

The new rumors are spawning from the pair's social media presence. Uzi has wiped almost their entire Instagram clean and now follows zero people on the platform. JT has been a bit more precise, clearing out pictures of the couple and unfollowing Uzi in particular. She also changed the name in her bio back, removing Uzi's last name from her profile after first adding it earlier this month. The original addition of Uzi's last name sparked pregnancy rumors for the pair, which now seem to be untrue.

One thing worth noting is that not all of her posts of Lil Uzi have been deleted from her profile. She's kept some particular posts celebrating the rapper's musical achievements. None of the rumors have been confirmed yet. But that hasn't stopped fans online are running with them given the publicly available evidence on social media. Do you think the Lil Uzi Vert and JT breakup rumors are true? Let us know in the comment section below.

