JT Considers Changing Her Rap Name So She Can Trend On Twitter

JT has been pretty busy recently. She just released a new album as one half of City Girls called RAW. While the project was met with some acclaim from fans and critics alike it underperformed commercially. She's also been dealing with plenty of beef online as artists like Asian Doll and A$AP Bari call her out for the way she's handled some of her public dramas. But she isn't letting any of it get to her and continues to muse on unrelated matters on social media.

"JT it sucks that your name can't trend because it's two letters" one fan tweeted. Clearly, the post got her thinking because shortly after she tweeted herself contemplating if she should change her alias going forward. "I think I should change my rap name but to what?" she said in a post over the weekend. Fans took to the comments to provide suggestions. "CityGirlJt if anything," one comment reads. "Just spell it out girl … JayTee," and "Jatavia just as catchy tbh" others suggest. Check out the original tweet and all the fan responses below.

Should JT Change Her Rap Name?

Last week, JT elaborated on a viral video of her and Lil Uzi Vert fighting during the BET Awards earlier this year. While some online speculated that Ice Spice could be the reason for their beef, both sides clarified that it wasn't true. One person who disagreed with that diagnosis was A$AP Bari.

Bari was also involved in the incident and took to Instagram to refute JT's series of events. He went on a profanity laced rant claiming that she was lying and attacking her for her low sales numbers. He concluded the rant by claiming that Ice Spice actually was involved and that Uzi mentioning her name in the song he performed helped incite the fight. What do you think of JT potentially changing her rap name going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

