TikTok Star Terri Joe Questions Diddy & Lil Uzi Vert’s Sexuality In Front Of Yung Miami & JT: Watch

If you are someone who watches a lot of TikTok, then you have certainly heard of Terri Joe at some point. Overall, Terri Joe is a character played by Kelon Campbell. Although the character has gotten a lot of controversy over the last year or so, Campbell has stuck with it. This has led to plenty of collaborations with big artists and content creators. Kelon even got to be on the H3 Podcast where the entire character of Terri Joe was explained. The character has a lot of fans, and it has led to quite a bit of success.

Well, recently, the content creator did a livestream with the City Girls. If you know anything about Terri Joe, you know that the character is very quick-witted. Moreover, the character is irreverent and does not care about offending people. That certainly came across in this livestream as the two sides took some fairly out-of-pocket shots at one another. However, the wildest shots came at the expense of both Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy.

Terri Joe Leaves City Girls Stunned

In the case of Lil Uzi Vert, Terri Joe said that Uzi is not in the closet. Instead, she says "He's never been in the closet... he's out with me." This subsequently leads to plenty of laughs from JT and Yung Miami. From there, Yung Miami said, "I like you better as a man." This led to perhaps the wildest comment of the stream, as Terri Joe quipped back with "you think P Diddy said the same to you." Yung Miami and JT took the jokes all in stride. After all, if you are going to stream with Terri, you have to expect these kinds of retorts.

