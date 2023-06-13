Soulja Boy, whether intentionally or not, has been one of the funniest rappers for his reactions and antics. Most recently, his latest live stream resulted in some hilarious reactions from him and viewers thanks to a conversation with TikTok star Terri Joe. Moreover, it involved a funny story from her about an alleged encounter they had after one of his Louisiana shows. The 32-year-old could not believe his ears as Terri went on, but at least he let her go on without much interruption.

“You came to Louisiana one time, you were doing a show down here, and then I went to one of your shows on accident because I thought it was a church meeting,” she recalled to Soulja Boy. “‘Cause it said Soulja. I thought it was the troops and stuff, but apparently it was you. I came and there was a lot of people of color there and I was a little scared. And then you pointed me out in the crowd ’cause I was in a wheelchair, and you said to come up on stage with me… I started laughing and giggling, and then you gave me a shot of Patron and a Percocet.

Soulja Boy’s Gut-Busting Reaction To Terri Joe’s Tale

“Then you were like, ‘You wanna come backstage with me?’” Terri Joe continued. “I went backstage and you sat me on the couch in the little backstage area and gave me a few snacks and stuff. And then, if I remember correctly, you said, ‘Let me taste that a**’ and I said, ‘Well, come and taste it.’ And then you took me out the wheelchair, put me on to the couch and you ate my a**.”

“What?!” the rapper exclaimed. “I don’t even do Percocet! What city was this? No, I don’t even do that! I ain’t never been [to New Orleans] before.” Furthermore, they went on to argue a little more about how he could’ve never been to New Orleans and whether she was lying or not. Even though it made for a funny moment, it does come days after he requested a retrial in his alleged assault and kidnapping case. His romantic tendencies are pretty under fire as a result, but at least this gave us some funny images to include. For more news and the latest updates on Soulja Boy, come back to HNHH.

