City Girls & Kim Petras Shimmer & Shine In “Flashy” New Music Video: Watch

City Girls' long-awaited studio album RAW is finally here, and of course, it's full of party bangers for the club. After all, could we really expect anything less form JT and Yung Miami, who've been putting out energetic and above all fun tracks for years now? Moreover, one of the new project's instant highlights is the track "Flashy" with Kim Petras. Its title is quite fitting, as its infectious bounce, shimmery synth keys, flange-heavy guitars, and luxurious lyrics give off sheer opulence. It seems like this trio realized how much potential this song has, because they just dropped a new music video for it.

Furthermore, the visual sees City Girls and Kim Petras soar in a pink private through the skies. In addition, they hit up a beachy photoshoot, pick out some new designer clothes to wear, and visit a disco-ball-lit disco. Overall, it's exactly the kind of crisp and colorful visuals that "Flashy" sonically evokes. Naturally, the title of the track and MV is a bit of a dead giveaway, but it doesn't make the visual any less engaging to watch. With that in mind, hopefully this isn't the only music video to come out of this rollout or album.

City Girls' "Flashy" Music Video With Kim Petras: Watch

Meanwhile, it had been a long time since we saw the City Girls launch a lot of new music together. Sure, JT and Yung Miami kept quite busy with remixes, singles, and extracurricular endeavors, but there's nothing quite like a dynamic duo. What's more is that there were so many teases leading up to this new LP, even as the date got closer and closer. For example, they played a medley of new material at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

On that note, what were your other favorite songs or underrated highlights that made the tracklist on RAW? Did you like this "Flashy" music video or was it not flashy enough? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on City Girls and Kim Petras.

