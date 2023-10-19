City Girls Don’t Have A Single Bad Project According To JT

The City Girls are in full album mode. The duo of JT and Yung Miami are gearing up to release their new album RAW tonight. It's their first project since 2020's City On Lock and has been preceded by a number of singles earlier this year. They've also teased some of the new songs set to appear on the project. One of them features a sung hook from one of 2022's breakout pop stars Kim Petras. The album has had a pretty short promotional period with the official announcement coming just last week and the album cover being revealed earlier this week.

In preparation for the album dropping, JT clarified something for her fans online. "City girls don't have one bad album! Can't believe this is our 4th project! don't forget where a lot of you b*tches got y'all direction from!" she tweeted earlier today. In the comments, fans debate the merit of their claims. Some try to bring up other names like Cardi B or Lil Kim who they think have been more influential. Others give JT and Yung Miami credit and cite specific examples of their work as trendsetters. Check out the full post and variety of fan reactions below.

JT Claims City Girls Have No Bad Projects

Recently the City Girls showed up for the BET Hip-Hop Awards where they previewed a song from their new album. That song was their newest single "Face Down." The track is a raunchy banger that dropped last month before the official announcement of the album. They also performed JT's debut solo single "No Bars" from earlier this year.

For those craving more JT solo work, they're in luck. Before the new project was officially announced she said in an interview that some material was on the way. She mentioned specifically that after the release of RAW she was interested in potentially dropping a solo album. What do you think of JT's claim that all of the City Girls projects are good? Let us know in the comment section below?

