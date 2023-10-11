City Girls Serve Up A Medley Of New Songs At BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards were broadcast overnight and they featured performances from some of the biggest names in hip hop. DaBaby, Sexyy Redd, Fivio Foreign, and GloRilla all took the stage to play some of their new songs. There were also tributes to Jermain Dupri's So So Def Recordings and Marley Marl who was receiving the I Am Hip Hop award. There was also a performance from JT and Yung Miami, AKA City Girls.

The pair played two songs. First JT stepped up to play her debut solo single "No Bars." The track dropped earlier this year and was followed by an announcement in an interview that she was planning on making an entire solo album eventually. After that, the duo played their newest single "Face Down." The sexually charged banger dropped back in artists and has racked up nearly 3 million Spotify streams since. Check out the full video of the hard-hitting performance below.

City Girls Take The BET Hip Hop Awards Stage

Earlier today, City Girls made an announcement that had their fans buzzing. They've been teasing a new album for a while but now it's got an official name. The project is called R.A.W, which fittingly stands for "Real A*s Wh*res." They didn't give an official release date for the project but fans won't have to wait too long as they promised that it was coming this month. They've released 4 new singles this year in the lead up to the project, most notable "Act Bad" with Fabolous and Diddy.

Despite being busy recording their new album the City Girls are still getting up to some fun. The pair attended a show on Beyonce's Renaissance tour last month. While there they shared clips of themselves seemingly having the time of their lives during the concert. Despite some fans online taking issue with their outfit choices, most loved the videos. What do you think of JT and Yung Miami's performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards? Let us know in the comment section below.

