Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby Connect With City Girls For “Gorgeous (Remix)”

It’s been another busy New Music Friday, with Travis Scott, Post Malone, Offset, and Cardi B leading the way in terms of new rap releases. Besides never-before-heard songs, we’ve also received a slew of noteworthy remixes lately. Today (July 28) it was Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s updated version of “Gorgeous” that caught our eye. The duo connected with the City Girls to each add a verse of their own, and both JT and Yung Miami made sure to bring the heat.

“Please don’t call me twin, I don’t look like you / Bad b**ch and I’m cocky, make a hatin’ ho uncomfortable,” Lil Uzi Vert’s lover confidently declares during her turn on the mic. Afterward, Yung Miami reminds us just how beautiful she is with bars like, “Face card screamin’ trap me with a baby / Oh, you rich, but you don’t trick? It’s cr*zy.”

Earlier this month, Skilla brought Grizzley out during his Rolling Loud Miami set to surprise the audience with a performance of their original “Gorgeous” single. The crowd obviously ate that up, but little did they know that Caresha and her partner in rhyme would be coming with another Song of the Summer contender so soon after. As you may recall, they previously connected with Fabolous and Diddy on “Act Bad,” which remains in rotation for many fans as we move into August.

Tune into Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s “Gorgeous (Remix)” featuring the City Girls above. If you’re feeling the song, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check back in later this weekend for our Fire Emoji and R&B Season updates.

