Yesterday (July 15), Detroit’s Skilla Baby hopped on Instagram to share a series of photos. He’s pictured alongside Sada Baby and Tee Grizzley, who have been known to have beef. According to the photos, the beef has now been squashed with the help of Skilla. “I don’t know why these two random n***as keep jumping in my pictures,” he captioned the post.

The artists confirmed that the feud is over, going on post the photos on their own accounts. “Amends And Amen,” Sada Baby wrote. Tee Grizzley says, “It’s bigger than us #Detroit.” They were both previously managed by Tee Grizzley’s late aunt, Jobina “JB” Brown.

Sada Baby And Tee Grizzley Are On Good Terms

In March, Sada Baby sat down with The HipHop Lab, where he spoke on the beef, which seemingly began sometime around 2018. He discussed how he felt about Skilla Baby working with Tee Grizzley amid their feud, claiming it has “nothing to do” with him. “I still don’t f**k with Tee,” he explained, “I ain’t beefin’ with him or none of that.” Sada Baby continued, “We can just coexist and not be around each other. I don’t wish no harm on Tee, none of that type of sh*t. It’s just me and buddy not cool.” He went on to say that there’s no need for Skilla Baby to feel obligated to not work with Tee Grizzley due to his own issues with the rapper.

The host then asked him if he would talk about the beef with Tee Grizzley if he were to reach out. Sada Baby claimed it wouldn’t be necessary. “It’s been years,” he said, “n***a ain’t tried to talk to me. We don’t need to talk.” He said that despite their differences, he wants the best for Tee Grizzley. “I’m happy for him, he got married and sh*t like he had him a baby,” he explained, “It’s all love.” “I can not be cool with a n***a and still … wish positive energy towards that man,” Sada Baby added, “I hope his baby stays healthy, I hope his marriage strong, all that. “I’m 30,” he claimed, “I don’t gotta be friend with n***as, I don’t got to reconcile sh*t.” It appears as though the artist has had a change of heart in recent months.

