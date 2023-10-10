JT Says She Has A Solo Project On The Way After New City Girls Album

Earlier this year JT officially embarked on a new era of her career. After being teamed up with Yung Miami as part of City Girls for much of her career, she released a solo song. "No Bars" was a short but multi-faceted single that showed the Florida MC flexing her confrontational style and hard-hitting bars. The fans came along for the ride with her as the track has racked up more than 5 million Spotify streams in the time since it came out.

Now, JT sat down alongside Kali Uchis for a new interview in Interview Magazine. The piece featured an impressive photo shoot that featured the rapper's take on business attire. It also featured plenty of interesting details for fans. Not only did she let some details slip on the coming City Girls project, but also what she plans to do afterward. “City Girls’ next album is about to drop, and I want to put out that project and then sort everything out individually,” she explained. Later on, she speaks on how much she enjoys City Girls, but some of the recent collaborations she's done have her opening up to the possibility of a solo career. Check out the full interview below.

JT Will Work On Solo Music After Next City Girls Album

One thing fans may have been hoping to hear is more information about the marriage rumors surrounding JT. She recently changed the last name in her Instagram bio to Woods, which caught a LOT of fans' attention. Woods is the last name of the rapper's partner Lil Uzi Vert. The change in name didn't come with any kind of announcement, but it had fans suspecting the two may have tied the knot nonetheless.

Earlier this year JT collaborated with Kali Uchis. The pair teamed up on the song "Munekita." The track is serving as the lead single for an upcoming album from Kali Uchis that's focusing on Spanish. What do you think of JT shifting her focus to solo work after the new City Girls album? Let us know in the comment section below.

