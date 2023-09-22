JT Laughs At Her Old Club Outfit In Throwback Pic

Whenever you look back on an old embarrassing fit in your eyes, you have two choices: defend it with excuses or just accept it. JT of the City Girls is too self-aware, confident, and fun-loving to do anything but the latter, as she recently showed on Twitter. Moreover, someone tweeted out an old picture of her wearing some interesting clubbing attire. Heeled boots, tiny leather shorts, and nothing but an open white blazer as her top certainly made for a risqué look. Still, a lot of people rocked with it, but maybe the rapper thought that it would be best for another occasion. "Why was I at the club like this fr!!!!!!" she quote-replied with a slew of crying emojis.

Regardless, JT's known for some killer style, and sometimes for her revealing and bare choices when it comes to it. For example, for her recent Beats By Dre x Mowalola campaign, she only wore the headphones she advertised and nothing else. Of course, the Florida MC's fashion passion sometimes goes to scary heights for some, and a few users were quite critical of the NSFW campaign as a whole. With this in mind, she clapped back at the haters online.

Read More: JT Reminds Followers That Relationships Aren’t Forever

JT Can't Believe She Used To Wear This To The Club

"One thing about y'all porch n***as y'all don't let nobody have s**t," JT let out via a tweet "Nothing is to y'all standard. You'll never see a Hugo Comte lens just like your beard will never connect." "This is not for the trolls, this is not for the h*es, this is not for the people trying to defend it," she continued on IG Live. "It's for everybody. It's for my dark skin girls with the nose... This Miss Mug Shot is now the face of a brand, b***h."

Meanwhile, with the release of their latest single "Face Down," it looks like the City Girls are turning up the heat once again. Hopefully we get more material in the coming weeks, as they've spent a long time building anticipation for more bangers. All the way up to that moment, we're sure that Yung Miami and her partner will continue to dazzle- and look back on how far they and their fashion have come. Stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on JT.

Read More: JT’s Booty Shaking Antics At Solange’s Party Prove She’s Always In City Girl Mode