JT Wears Nothing But Headphones In New Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign

Recently, JT of City Girls decided to broaden her horizons, teaming up with Mowalola for their new Beats By Dre campaign. The fashion brand unveiled one of her avant-garde headshots earlier this week, which shows her rocking some rainbow-inspired hair and wearing the headphones over one eye. Some supporters were taken aback by the shot, and didn't shy away from letting JT know.

Regardless, the Florida-born performer stands by the project, and took to Instagram Live to fire back. "This is not for the trolls, this is not for the h*es, this is not for the people trying to defend it," she explained. "It's for everybody. It's for my dark skin girls with the nose... This Miss Mug Shot is now the face of a brand, b**ch." JT further boasted her experience being a part of the Hugo Comte-shot project, noting that haters will never get it.

JT Unveils More Images From Her Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign

Now, JT has taken to her own page to share some more images from the bold campaign. From the looks of things, the edgy collab has gone a far more NSFW route than fans originally thought. The City Girl is pictured nude alongside various other models, with some futuristic engravings across her chest. The group wears nothing but the iconic headphones, and all rock similarly choppy hairdos. As expected, fans have flocked to JT's comments section, praising her for stepping out of her comfort zone.

Though most fans can agree that the photoshoot was creative and interesting, haters continue to have their opinions. With that being said, it seems JT is proud of her work, and won't be letting them get her down. What do you think of JT's new Beats By Dre x Mowalola campaign? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on JT. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below.

