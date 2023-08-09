JT Roasts Fan Asking For Free Merch: “Stop Begging”

City Girls’ JT had some choice words for one “begging” fan during her Instagram Live earlier this week. The rapper appeared to get pretty peeved when one of her viewers asked her for some free merch, causing her to go on a bit of a tangent. During her rant, she told the fan that instead of asking her to provide them with free merchandise, they should simply ask the guy they’re talking to to buy it for them.

In a clip of the interaction, she’s seen reading the message she received out loud. “JT send me some merch,” the viewer wrote. Right off the bat, it’s clear that the “Twerkulator” performer was not having it. “Stop begging,” she began. “You know what I don’t like? When a muthaf*cka scared to beg a man but they’ll get on here and beg me. Don’t ask me for sh*t you won’t ask a man for, baby.”

JT Tells Fan “Don’t Ask Me For Sh*t You Won’t Ask A Man For”

JT calls out fans for "begging" for free merch https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/T3wuvCEL3J — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 8, 2023

The rant didn’t stop there, however. “Don’t ask me for nothing you won’t ask a man for. If you ain’t got no courage to ask the man that you texting or talking to for anything, n***a do not think you can ask me for it because I ain’t got it just like that man,” she explained. JT went on, making it abundantly clear that she doesn’t play about fans requesting handouts. “Me or that man ain’t got it and we both lying,” she continued.

“We both gon’ tell you we ain’t got it and we got it. But the thing is don’t ask me for nothing that you can’t ask that man. How bout you ask that man to buy you some merch? When the site open back up, boom. There you go.” The response doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as it seems to hold true to the sentiments showcased in most of City Girls’ music.

