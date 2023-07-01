JT Changes Her Mind On Past Lyrics, Wants A Wedding Ring

JT has had a busy time on social media recently. After releasing her first solo single “No Bars” last week she turned her attention to social platforms to promote it. As a result, she ended up in a major ongoing beef with blogger Ken Barbie after he said Ice Spice had surpassed her. She’s also found herself playing both offense and defense when it comes to her partner Lil Uzi Vert. First, she defended the rapper after fans took shots at him online. But just a few days later she was re-igniting beef with someone she’s long alleged was Uzi’s side chick.

This time thankfully there is no beef. JT took to Twitter to respond to a fan quoting lyrics from one of City Girls’ earlier hit songs. “gimmie the cash f*ck a wedding ring” tweeted a fan. It’s a lyric from the Quality Control and City Girls song “F*ck Dat N*gga” which dropped back in 2019. Clearly, JT feels differently about the approach now and quote-tweeted the fan with new thoughts. “Not me wanting a wedding ring now! City Girls really do grow up,” her response tweet read. Fans in the comments couldn’t help but rush to Lil Uzi Vert. Top comments under a repost of the tweet claim the JT is going to bully her rapper partner into giving her a ring.

JT Wants A Ring Now

Last week, JT set her sights on a solo career with her first ever solo single “No Bars.” The track was an instant hit with fans who praised her hard-hitting demeanor and the songs quotable lyrics. The song has racked up nearly a million streams on Spotify in less than a week.

The song’s release follows a trio of City Girls tracks dropped earlier this year. They began 2023 with the single “Act Bad” which also featured Diddy and Fabolous. They followed that up with two tracks called “I Want A Thug” and “Pinata” released in rapid succession. What do you think about JT changing her mind about wanting cash over a wedding ring? Let us know in the comment section below.

