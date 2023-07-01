JT has been a part of a handful of viral fights recently. Just this morning she had a Twitter war of words with blogger Ken Barbie over comparisons to Ice Spice. She also had a viral argument with partner Lil Uzi Vert erupt at the BET Awards that some fans suspected may have also been about Ice Spice. Afterward, JT was sure to come out and make it clear that she had nothing but love for both Ice Spice and Lil Uzi. Now she’s further proving to fans that nothing is wrong by sticking up for her partner on Twitter.

In a post made last night a fan retweeted a picture of Uzi with the caption “This really JT man????!” The City Girls rapper hit back hard in defense of Lil Uzi with a comment posted under the tweet. “Yes! & I’ll beat you in your mouth bout him!” she replied. It’s not even the first time since their viral fight that the two have proven they’ve made up. They were spotted together at Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape party earlier this month celebrating the release of their new album. She also said in an interview recently that Uzi is “her favorite thing to eat.”

JT Sticks Up For Her Partner

Yes! & I’ll beat you in your mouth bout him! — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) July 16, 2023

Over the weekend JT released her debut solo single “No Bars” The multi-faceted track saw JT doing her thing with a cutthroat series of bars delivered in her confrontational demeanor. It’s a hard-hitting single that became a quick fan favorite and also got the attention of some other rappers who praised it.

That single follows three new tracks she release as a part of City Girls so far this year. They kicked summer off with the track “Act Bad” which sees the duo teaming up with Diddy and Fabolous. Just over a month later they followed it up with “I Need A Thug” and “Pinata” two singles released on consecutive days. What do you think about JT standing up for Lil Uzi Vert in a new tweet? Let us know in the comment section below.

