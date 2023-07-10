JT has already had a busy 2023 with a few viral moments and a few more City Girls songs under her belt. Now she’s setting her sights on some new solo music. In a new Instagram post, she announced that her new single “No Bars” is coming this Friday. It’s JT’s first true solo single in years, since the made the viral classic “JT First Day Out” in 2019 after being released from jail. The announcement post was immediately flooded by fellow celebs like BIA and Justine Skye expressing their excitement for the upcoming new song.

The release follows a trio of new songs from City Girls, the duo that JT drops music as alongside fellow rapper Yung Miami. The pair kicked off the summer with an anthem called “Act Bad” alongside Fabolous and Diddy. They followed it up quickly with a pair of new singles following it. “I Need A Thug” and “Pinata” both came out in early June but the pair have been quiet since then, at least musically.

JT Has Solo Music Coming

The biggest drama for JT in recent weeks spawned from an incident at the BET Awards. A video of a shouting match between her and partner Lil Uzi Vert went viral after the show. At first, many fans thought it might have had something to do with Ice Spice. Uzi name dropped the “Munch” rapper during their performance. Ice Spice didn’t help things when she posted a photo dump from the night that included a pic of her and Uzi. Since then everyone has clarified that there is no bad blood and that Ice Spice wasn’t involved.

JT and Lil Uzi have taken plenty of opportunities to prove that things are fine. The pair were photographed together at the release party for Uzi’s new album Pink Tape. Last week in an interview JT described Uzi as “her favorite thing to eat.” Things seem to be pretty much okay between the couple now. What do you think about JT dropping a new solo song? Let us know in the comment section below.

