To the delight of fans everywhere, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape is finally here, and there’s a lot to digest. Rather, there are a whopping 26 tracks to go through, counting the three bonus songs, and a couple of interesting features. Of course, one of the most hyped and acclaimed so far has been Nicki Minaj’s contributions to the song “Endless Fashion,” where she has a few back-and-forth bars with Uzi plus her own verse. Moreover, the New York rap star recently spoke on her appearance on Pink Tape with Uzi’s flame JT, who wanted to commend Nicki for handing her verse in quickly. Then, Nicki explained what the process for that verse looked like.

“Can I tell them how fast you turned your verse in” JT tweeted at Nicki Minaj. “I almost had a heart attack today! You really too real & raw I love you.” “Girl I started @ 8am & finished like 5pm,” she replied. “When I tell you I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling [them] ’30 mins’ then hitting [them] back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! I did that ALL DAY LONG YO.”

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Her Verse For Uzi’s Pink Tape

Across the 40-year-old’s killer verse, there are plenty of brag-heavy bars, clever instances of wordplay, and the charisma and technical skill you expect from a true vet like Nicki Minaj. “B***hes only eatin’ when I dust crumbs” and “I was really in the field with Karl Lager’, now it’s Heaven campaigns (R.I.P.)” are just a few standout lines. In addition, the song creatively and somewhat cheekily interpolates the melody of Eiffel 65’s memed-out hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” After all, what’s a Lil Uzi Vert project without some creative and pop-culture-rooted sampling?

Meanwhile, fan reception to the project in the few hours since it released has been nothing short of praiseful. Many longtime fans expressed their love of the project despite its long runtime, as they really channel what made them resonate with fans in 2016 and earlier. Overall, Uzi has an album of the year contender on their hands, and it’s hard to deny how infectious these songs are. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, JT, and Nicki Minaj, come back to HNHH.

